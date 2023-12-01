Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAPR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 348,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS KAPR opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

