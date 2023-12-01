Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,588 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.99% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUSV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.77.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

