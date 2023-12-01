Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 369.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Carter’s worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,954. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

