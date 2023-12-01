Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,815 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $666.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.