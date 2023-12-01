Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.44 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

