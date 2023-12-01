Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after buying an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,028 shares of company stock valued at $783,000. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.