Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,248 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,560.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

