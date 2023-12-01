Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,339 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Newmont by 238.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,235,710. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.20 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

