Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FUMB stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $20.06.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

