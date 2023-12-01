Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 21,499 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FTLS opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

