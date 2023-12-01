Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 124.7% in the second quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,959,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 631,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 122,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter.

CBOE:AAAU opened at $20.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $20.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

