Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $72.64 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1323 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.