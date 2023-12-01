Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $465.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

