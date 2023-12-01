Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Anthony Bartolo Sells 5,412 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $529,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 259,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

