Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Anthony Bartolo Sells 5,412 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $529,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BAND stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $29.07.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 259,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
