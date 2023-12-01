Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,395,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,700,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $58,463.30.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $74,278.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.12. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.