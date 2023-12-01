Insider Selling: NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NiSource by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NiSource by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

