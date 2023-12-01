UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,200. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $800,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.