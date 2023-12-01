Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $14.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $9.49 on Friday. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,603. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 37.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167,937 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 37,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

