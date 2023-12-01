National Australia Bank Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $1.33 (ASX:NABPH)

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
