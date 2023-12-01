DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE DTM opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

