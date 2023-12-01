Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.13.
About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Ambarella: robust double-digit upside comes into focus
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.