Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 83.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 57,344 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $169.06.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

