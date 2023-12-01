Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.36. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $169.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

