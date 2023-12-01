Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,015 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.