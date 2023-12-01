Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 297,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,512.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,790 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

