FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPRFree Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.56% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $9,507,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $6,760,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $4,408,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $2,778,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FAPR stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

