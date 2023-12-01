Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:PJUL opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $987.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

