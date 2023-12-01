FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.56% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 123.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.