Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Booking by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,125.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,003.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,921.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,907.38 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

