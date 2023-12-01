Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $452.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

