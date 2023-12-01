Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJUL. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 969,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 237,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

PJUL stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $987.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

