The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.08. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

