Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

EJAN opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

