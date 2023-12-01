Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of POCT stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $452.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
