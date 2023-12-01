The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.