Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Trading Up 16.6%

Shares of Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) were up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jet2 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Jet2 Stock Performance
About Jet2
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
