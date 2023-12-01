KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 1.5%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41). 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

KRM22 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.90. The company has a market cap of £11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.83 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.84, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About KRM22

(Get Free Report)

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.