Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.88) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.63). Approximately 33,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 65,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 998 ($12.61).

Georgia Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £438.21 million, a PE ratio of 196.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 967.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 918.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

