STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Shares Down 2.8%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.81 and last traded at C$3.82. 28,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 150,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$279.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Director Edward David Lafehr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,200.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

