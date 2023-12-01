Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,624,301.10 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $1,624,301.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,110,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $1,497,224.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,491,538.59.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,499,285.13.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $1,530,353.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $190.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.18.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

