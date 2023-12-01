Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Down 0.2%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 47,881 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market cap of $561.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Motley Fool 100 Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.