Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 101,867 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 4,472 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$58,136.00.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NVA stock opened at C$11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$360.37 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.8009259 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVA shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVA

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.