Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 101,867 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04.
Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 4,472 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$58,136.00.
NuVista Energy Price Performance
NVA stock opened at C$11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on NVA shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.47.
View Our Latest Analysis on NVA
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.