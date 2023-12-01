Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Acquires $1,117,085.06 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 124,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,117,085.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,391,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,792,922.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

PLSE stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

