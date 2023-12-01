Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $23,254,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $18,839,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $6,226,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $70.14 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

