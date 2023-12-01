Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1,177.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 806.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,070 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,392,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.