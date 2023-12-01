Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cencora by 145.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Cencora Stock Up 1.9 %

COR stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.50. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $203.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

