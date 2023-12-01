Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,828 shares of company stock valued at $588,238 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $218.43 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

