Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

