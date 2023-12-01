Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $212,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS PFEB opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

