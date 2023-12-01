Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance
Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Dallas Mavericks purchase turns LVS stock into a cheaper bet
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.