Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.